The snow is falling, the temperatures are dropping and nothing sounds better than cuddling up on the couch to binge-watch some Netflix.

Here’s what you can add to your binge-list for the New Year:

  • America’s Sweethearts
  • Breakfast at Tiffany’s
  • Bring It On (and all of their sequels)
  • Caddyshack
  • Definitely, Maybe
  • How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
  • Love Actually
  • The Godfather
  • The Lovely Bones
  • The Truman Show
  • Wedding Crashers
  • RENT
  • Grace & Frankie season 4

Here’s what you better watch this month before it’s gone:

  • E.T.
  • Forrest Gump
  • Free Willy
  • Grease
  • Gremlins
  • Law & Order SVU(14-17)
  • Mean Girls
  • Miss Congeniality
  • The Parent Trap
  • White Chicks

 

See the full list here.

