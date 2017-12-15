Give more life this holiday season! We’re joining the American Red Cross for a holiday blood drive Dec. 27, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Crocker Park’s Market Square. Attendees will enjoy refreshments, a gift, while supplies last, raffle drawings and a free train ride and snow globe photo at Crocker Park.

Here are the best five reasons to donate blood on December 27th:

Receive breakfast or lunch! Enjoy a free train ride from Crocker Park Get a free globe photo at Crocker Park! Receive a free long sleeve t-shirt. Feel really good about yourself for donating blood!

Blood and platelet donations often decline between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day when busy holiday schedules and vacation plans can cause some donors to be less available to give. But, the need for blood remains constant. Blood donors of all blood types are needed to ensure a sufficient blood supply for patients this winter.

Your blood donation may give a patient in need more time – and more holidays – with loved ones. To make an appointment, download the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit rcblood.org/appt and enter code: marketsquare or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).