You better get online today – no, I’m not talking about Net Neutrality – but today is the final day of online shopping before it’s no longer guaranteed it’ll show up on Christmas.
What better day today, because today is also Free Shipping Day! – There are so many deals, and here is how you can celebrate.
- Amazon—Something for everyone
- Alex & Ani—Jewelry and accessories
- Barnes & Noble—Books, stationary, trinkets, and more
- Best Buy—Electronics, appliances, tech gadgets, entertainment, and more
- Gap—Clothing for the whole family
- Godiva—Chocolate, candy, gift baskets, and other treats
- Kate Spade—Accessories, bags, wallets, and more
- Kohl’s—Clothing, home goods, bath and beauty, and more
- Macy’s—Clothing, home goods, bath and beauty, and more
- Melissa & Doug—Handcrafted toys, games, and crafts
- Old Navy—Clothing for the whole family
- Nordstrom—Clothing, accessories, home goods, and more
- Sephora—Health and beauty
- Sur La Table—Kitchen tools, cookware, flatware, accessories, and more (Use the code “SHIPDAY17”)
- Target—Something for everyone
- Toys R’ Us—Toys, games, and more for children
- Walmart—Something for everyone
- West Elm—Home goods, decor, and more
All of these retailers are ready for your shipping needs, and they’re going to do it free! Check out more info here.
