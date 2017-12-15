You better get online today – no, I’m not talking about Net Neutrality – but today is the final day of online shopping before it’s no longer guaranteed it’ll show up on Christmas.

What better day today, because today is also Free Shipping Day! – There are so many deals, and here is how you can celebrate.

Never heard of #FreeShippingDay? Here's what you need to know about tomorrow's shopping holiday and the deals you can get. https://t.co/UHxFJ6lE9n pic.twitter.com/qMwVIIsyMA — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) December 14, 2017

All of these retailers are ready for your shipping needs, and they’re going to do it free! Check out more info here.