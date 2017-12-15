By Paul Laux
Filed Under:free shipping

You better get online today – no, I’m not talking about Net Neutrality – but today is the final day of online shopping before it’s no longer guaranteed it’ll show up on Christmas.

What better day today,  because today is also Free Shipping Day! – There are so many deals, and here is how you can celebrate.

  • Amazon—Something for everyone
  • Alex & Ani—Jewelry and accessories
  • Barnes & NobleBooks, stationary, trinkets, and more
  • Best BuyElectronics, appliances, tech gadgets, entertainment, and more
  • Gap—Clothing for the whole family
  • GodivaChocolate, candy, gift baskets, and other treats
  • Kate Spade—Accessories, bags, wallets, and more
  • Kohl’sClothing, home goods, bath and beauty, and more
  • Macy’sClothing, home goods, bath and beauty, and more
  • Melissa & Doug—Handcrafted toys, games, and crafts
  • Old Navy—Clothing for the whole family
  • Nordstrom—Clothing, accessories, home goods, and more
  • Sephora—Health and beauty
  • Sur La TableKitchen tools, cookware, flatware, accessories, and more (Use the code “SHIPDAY17”)
  • Target—Something for everyone
  • Toys R’ Us—Toys, games, and more for children
  • Walmart—Something for everyone
  • West Elm—Home goods, decor, and more

All of these retailers are ready for your shipping needs, and they’re going to do it free!  Check out more info here.

