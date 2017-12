Even though Ed Sheeran’s album¬†√∑ was released in March, our favorite English singer has been staying in the news.

His single, Perfect, is on top of the charts, and he even just released a version with the legend Andrea Bocelli.

On Friday, Eminem released his new album Revival, and surprise, it features Sheeran!

You can listen to the catchy hook from Sheeran in the song ‘River‘ in the YouTube video above.

Warning, some of the Eminem lyrics are NSFW (not safe for work).