25 August 2013 - Brooklyn, New York - Justin Timberlake and NSYNC. 2013 MTV Video Music Awards held at The Barclays Center. Photo Credit: Corredor99/MediaPunch Inc./AdMedia/Sipa USA

Just because Justin Timberlake is performing at the Super Bowl Halftime show doesn’t mean that there will be an *NSYNC reunion in early 2018.

“The answer is no,” JC Chasez tells Us Weekly. “I know people want to hear a different answer but we felt like we did what we set out to do.”

“By the way, we are all still friends and we all still talk about this stuff. But the way we went about it was we had to be inspired by something. And that’s the only way we would do anything.”

Chasez says they want to continue to be honest with their fans.

“I would never want to take anything from anyone that didn’t feel genuine,” he says. “That’s just kind of the way we approach everything that we do. … I think if they are going to invest in you then you should be fair to them. If you’re not giving everything that you have then you shouldn’t be doing it. That’s out of respect for them.”

The group may be together soon, though, just not performing.

They got a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2018.

