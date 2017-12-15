Here are the things you should not say at your office Christmas party, no matter how much eggnog or how many beers you’ve had.
According to Business Insider, here are the things not to say at your office holiday party:
- “Could you introduce me to your daughter/son?”
- “I never realized you had such an amazing body — the way you dress in the office is far too conservative.”
- “Can I drive you home?”
- “I’m so drunk right now!”
- NOTE – definitely not this one
- “Have you heard”
- NOTE – no one likes a gossip
- “I hate my boss / I’m putting in my notice”
- “Did you get your bonus yet”
- “Let’s spike the eggnog.”
- “Everything’s going pretty well in our department …”