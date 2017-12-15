Enter here for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Champions of Magic at Playhouse Square from December 27th through 31st.

A perfect show for the whole family, featuring 5 world-class illusionists that are coming to the USA for the very first time!

Witness the impossible, including disappearances, levitation, teleportation and a heart-stopping finale, all presented with lighting and special effects to rival the biggest theatrical spectacles.

Tickets available at the Playhouse Square box office or playhousesquare.org.