By Paul Laux
Filed Under:Kent State
Sep 3, 2016; University Park, PA, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions safety Troy Apke (28) attempts to tackle Kent State Golden Flashes running back Nick Holley (4) during the fourth quarter at Beaver Stadium. Penn State defeated Kent State 33-13. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-USA TODAY Sports

Think you have what it takes to be a DI Football coach?  If so, you can actually apply for the job opening over at Kent State – Home of the flashes.

You really don’t even have to have that much experience – apparently over a dozen people have already passes on the job.  Maybe it’s the “nontraditional hours.”

If you have what it takes…apply here!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Q104 Cleveland

Open Now: Magic Of Lights
December 27th
Ho-Ho-Homepage

Listen Live