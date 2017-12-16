1. Perfect-Ed Sheeran feat. Beyoncé
2. Thunder-Imagine Dragons
3. Feel It Still-Portugal. The Man
4. Havana-Camila Cabello
5. Bad At Love-Halsey
6. Ready For It-Taylor Swift
7. What About Us-P!nk
8. What Lovers Do-Maroon 5 feat. SZA
9. Sorry Not Sorry-Demi Lovato
10. How Long-Charlie Puth
11. New Rules-Dua Lipa
12. Too Much to Ask-Niall Horan
13. One Foot-Walk the Moon
14. 1-800-273-8255-Logic feat. Alessia Cara and Khalid
15. Too Good at Goodbyes-Sam Smith
16. Giants-Lights
17. Praying-Kesha or Love So Soft-Kelly Clarkson
18. Beautiful Trauma-P!nk
19. You’re the Best Thing About Me-U2
20. Wolves-Selena Gomez x Marshmello
Winners are determined by a combination of online polling, listener requests and station input.