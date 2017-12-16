1. Perfect-Ed Sheeran feat. Beyoncé

2. Thunder-Imagine Dragons

3. Feel It Still-Portugal. The Man

4. Havana-Camila Cabello

5. Bad At Love-Halsey

6. Ready For It-Taylor Swift

7. What About Us-P!nk

8. What Lovers Do-Maroon 5 feat. SZA

9. Sorry Not Sorry-Demi Lovato

10. How Long-Charlie Puth

11. New Rules-Dua Lipa

12. Too Much to Ask-Niall Horan

13. One Foot-Walk the Moon

14. 1-800-273-8255-Logic feat. Alessia Cara and Khalid

15. Too Good at Goodbyes-Sam Smith

16. Giants-Lights

17. Praying-Kesha or Love So Soft-Kelly Clarkson

18. Beautiful Trauma-P!nk

19. You’re the Best Thing About Me-U2

20. Wolves-Selena Gomez x Marshmello

