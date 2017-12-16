You can pick today’s best music on Q104!
You can pick the best music of 2017 for Q104’s Top 70 Countdown! Listen New Year’s Eve 7-12 PM and New Year’s Day 10-3 PM for the results of the Countdown.
Vote here:
Thanks for your suggestions on the 2017 Top 70 Countdown.
The following list was compiled from top airplay of 2017. The New Year’s Eve and Day countdown will include listener feedback as well.
88. Giants – Lights
87. Save As Draft – Katy Perry
86. How Long – Charlie Puth
85. Sweat – All-American Rejects
84. Bad At Love – Halsey
83. You’re The Best Thing About Me – U2
82. Hard Times – Paramore
81. Adventure of a Lifetime – Coldplay
80. Send My Love (To Your New Lover) – Adele
79. 1-800-273-8255 – Logic feat. Alessia Cara and Khalid
78. New Rules – Dua Lipa
77. Down – Marian Hill
76. …Ready For It? – Taylor Swift
75. Worth It – Fifth Harmony feat. Kid Ink
74. The Cure – Lady Gaga
73. Stand By You – Rachel Platten
72. Malibu – Miley Cyrus
71. Havana – Camila Cabello feat. Young Thug
70. Bad Things – Machine Gun Kelly feat. Camila Cabello
69. Good News – Ocean Park Standoff
68. Perfect – Ed Sheeran
67. On My Mind – Ellie Goulding
66. Heavy – Linkin Park feat. Kiiara
65. Wild Thoughts – DJ Khaled feat. Rihanna and Bryson Tiller
64. Sign of the Times – Harry Styles
63. Love So Soft – Kelly Clarkson
62. Sit Still, Look Pretty – Daya
61. Treat You Better – Shawn Mendes
60. Sorry Not Sorry – Demi Lovato
59. Wish I Knew You – The Revivalists
58. Pillowtalk – Zayn
57. Ride – Twenty One Pilots
56. Thunder – Imagine Dragons
55. Take It All Back – Judah & The Lion
54. Work From Home – Fifth Harmony feat. Ty Dolla $ign
53. No Promises – Cheat Codes feat. Demi Lovato
52. Too Good at Goodbyes – Sam Smith
51. Feels – Calvin Harris feat. Pharrell, Katy Perry, and Big Sean
50. Now or Never – Halsey
49. My House – Flo Rida
48. Cold – Maroon 5 feat. Future
47. This is What You Came For – Calvin Harris feat. Rihanna
46. Stressed Out – Twenty One Pilots
45. Heathens – Twenty One Pilots
44. Cake By The Ocean – DNCE
43. 24K Magic – Bruno Mars
42. Issues – Julia Michaels
41. Look What You Made Me Do – Taylor Swift
40. This Town – Niall Horan
39. Cheap Thrills – Sia
38. What Lovers Do – Maroon 5 feat. SZA
37. Starboy – The Weeknd feat. Daft Punk
36. Castle on the Hill – Ed Sheeran
35. Mercy – Shawn Mendes
34. Paris – The Chainsmokers
33. Million Reasons – Lady Gaga
32. Play That Song – Train
31. Praying – Kesha
30. Let Me Love You – DJ Snake feat. Justin Bieber
29. Chained To The Rhythm – Katy Perry
28. Can’t Stop The Feeling – Justin Timberlake
27. I Feel It Coming – The Weeknd feat. Daft Punk
26. HandClap – Fitz & The Tantrums
25. Side To Side – Ariana Grande feat. Nicki Minaj
24. Love on the Brain – Rihanna
23. The Greatest – Sia feat. Kendrick Lamar
22. What About Us – P!nk
21. Strip That Down – Liam Payne feat. Quavo
20. Feel It Still – Portugal. The Man
19. Water Under The Bridge – Adele
18. Rockabye – Clean Bandit feat. Anne-Marie and Sean Paul
17. Scars To Your Beautiful – Alessia Cara
16. Body Like A Back Road – Sam Hunt
15. Closer – The Chainsmokers feat. Halsey
14. I’m The One – DJ Khaled feat. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper, and Lil’ Wayne
13. Attention – Charlie Puth
12. Don’t Wanna Know – Maroon 5 feat. Kendrick Lamar
11. Despacito – Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber
10. It Ain’t Me – Kygo and Selena Gomez
9. Slow Hands – Niall Horan
8. I Don’t Wanna Live Forever – Zayn and Taylor Swift
7. Something Just Like This – The Chainsmokers & Coldplay
6. Stay – Zedd & Alessia Cara
5. Say You Won’t Let Go – James Arthur
4. There’s Nothing Holding Me Back – Shawn Mendes
3. Believer – Imagine Dragons
2. That’s What I Like – Bruno Mars
1. Ed Sheeran – Shape of You