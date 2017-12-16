You can pick today’s best music on Q104!

You can pick the best music of 2017 for Q104’s Top 70 Countdown! Listen New Year’s Eve 7-12 PM and New Year’s Day 10-3 PM for the results of the Countdown.

Thanks for your suggestions on the 2017 Top 70 Countdown.

The following list was compiled from top airplay of 2017. The New Year’s Eve and Day countdown will include listener feedback as well.

88. Giants – Lights

87. Save As Draft – Katy Perry

86. How Long – Charlie Puth

85. Sweat – All-American Rejects

84. Bad At Love – Halsey

83. You’re The Best Thing About Me – U2

82. Hard Times – Paramore

81. Adventure of a Lifetime – Coldplay

80. Send My Love (To Your New Lover) – Adele

79. 1-800-273-8255 – Logic feat. Alessia Cara and Khalid

78. New Rules – Dua Lipa

77. Down – Marian Hill

76. …Ready For It? – Taylor Swift

75. Worth It – Fifth Harmony feat. Kid Ink

74. The Cure – Lady Gaga

73. Stand By You – Rachel Platten

72. Malibu – Miley Cyrus

71. Havana – Camila Cabello feat. Young Thug

70. Bad Things – Machine Gun Kelly feat. Camila Cabello

69. Good News – Ocean Park Standoff

68. Perfect – Ed Sheeran

67. On My Mind – Ellie Goulding

66. Heavy – Linkin Park feat. Kiiara

65. Wild Thoughts – DJ Khaled feat. Rihanna and Bryson Tiller

64. Sign of the Times – Harry Styles

63. Love So Soft – Kelly Clarkson

62. Sit Still, Look Pretty – Daya

61. Treat You Better – Shawn Mendes

60. Sorry Not Sorry – Demi Lovato

59. Wish I Knew You – The Revivalists

58. Pillowtalk – Zayn

57. Ride – Twenty One Pilots

56. Thunder – Imagine Dragons

55. Take It All Back – Judah & The Lion

54. Work From Home – Fifth Harmony feat. Ty Dolla $ign

53. No Promises – Cheat Codes feat. Demi Lovato

52. Too Good at Goodbyes – Sam Smith

51. Feels – Calvin Harris feat. Pharrell, Katy Perry, and Big Sean

50. Now or Never – Halsey

49. My House – Flo Rida

48. Cold – Maroon 5 feat. Future

47. This is What You Came For – Calvin Harris feat. Rihanna

46. Stressed Out – Twenty One Pilots

45. Heathens – Twenty One Pilots

44. Cake By The Ocean – DNCE

43. 24K Magic – Bruno Mars

42. Issues – Julia Michaels

41. Look What You Made Me Do – Taylor Swift

40. This Town – Niall Horan

39. Cheap Thrills – Sia

38. What Lovers Do – Maroon 5 feat. SZA

37. Starboy – The Weeknd feat. Daft Punk

36. Castle on the Hill – Ed Sheeran

35. Mercy – Shawn Mendes

34. Paris – The Chainsmokers

33. Million Reasons – Lady Gaga

32. Play That Song – Train

31. Praying – Kesha

30. Let Me Love You – DJ Snake feat. Justin Bieber

29. Chained To The Rhythm – Katy Perry

28. Can’t Stop The Feeling – Justin Timberlake

27. I Feel It Coming – The Weeknd feat. Daft Punk

26. HandClap – Fitz & The Tantrums

25. Side To Side – Ariana Grande feat. Nicki Minaj

24. Love on the Brain – Rihanna

23. The Greatest – Sia feat. Kendrick Lamar

22. What About Us – P!nk

21. Strip That Down – Liam Payne feat. Quavo

20. Feel It Still – Portugal. The Man

19. Water Under The Bridge – Adele

18. Rockabye – Clean Bandit feat. Anne-Marie and Sean Paul

17. Scars To Your Beautiful – Alessia Cara

16. Body Like A Back Road – Sam Hunt

15. Closer – The Chainsmokers feat. Halsey

14. I’m The One – DJ Khaled feat. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper, and Lil’ Wayne

13. Attention – Charlie Puth

12. Don’t Wanna Know – Maroon 5 feat. Kendrick Lamar

11. Despacito – Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber

10. It Ain’t Me – Kygo and Selena Gomez

9. Slow Hands – Niall Horan

8. I Don’t Wanna Live Forever – Zayn and Taylor Swift

7. Something Just Like This – The Chainsmokers & Coldplay

6. Stay – Zedd & Alessia Cara

5. Say You Won’t Let Go – James Arthur

4. There’s Nothing Holding Me Back – Shawn Mendes

3. Believer – Imagine Dragons

2. That’s What I Like – Bruno Mars

1. Ed Sheeran – Shape of You