By Paul Laux
Filed Under:Eminem
10/19/2016 - File photo dated 24/08/13 of Eminem who has slammed US presidential candidate Donald Trump as a "loose cannon" in a new track called Campaign Speech. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Ever wonder how “MOM’S SPAGHETTI” really tastes?

Eminem has acknowledged the famous ‘Lose Yourself’ lyric in the form of a new pop-up store. Eminem is launching a pop-up restaurant named “Mom’s Spaghetti,” and it’s everything you ever wanted.

The menu is pretty bare, but honestly what were you expecting.

At least he is finally admitting he has become a meme.

More here.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Q104 Cleveland

Open Now: Magic Of Lights
December 27th
Ho-Ho-Homepage

Listen Live