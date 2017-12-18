10/19/2016 - File photo dated 24/08/13 of Eminem who has slammed US presidential candidate Donald Trump as a "loose cannon" in a new track called Campaign Speech. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Ever wonder how “MOM’S SPAGHETTI” really tastes?

Eminem has acknowledged the famous ‘Lose Yourself’ lyric in the form of a new pop-up store. Eminem is launching a pop-up restaurant named “Mom’s Spaghetti,” and it’s everything you ever wanted.

Detroit! Come vomit up some spaghetti with me this weekend at our official #Revival pop up. Exclusive merch, spaghetti and more pic.twitter.com/rL0GHhrh9u — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) December 14, 2017

The menu is pretty bare, but honestly what were you expecting.

At least he is finally admitting he has become a meme.

More here.