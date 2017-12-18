TODAY IS THE LAST DAY (December 18), to enter code WOW15 ONLINE ONLY to purchase Standard Vehicle Tickets for ONLY $15 (Fees Included)!

Buy tickets here.

Tickets purchased online can be used ANY DAY!

WOW! Customer Appreciation Night

December 18

First 100 WOW! Customers that show their WOW! Bill at the gate will get in the Magic of Lights FOR FREE!

All other WOW! Customers that show their WOW! Bill at the gate will get in for a discounted price of $15.00.

The First 100 Non-Wow! Customers will get a Santa Shop Concession Stand Voucher (Up to $12 Value)!

Click here to purchase tickets.