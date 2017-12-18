Chances are you (or someone you know) has “selfitis” — a genuine mental condition that makes a person feel compelled to constantly take photos and post them on social media.

The term has been around since 2014 to describe obsessive selfie-taking but has not been backed by science until now.

Researchers investigated the term and discovered six motivating factors, even developing a “Selfitis Behaviour Scale” to assess how bad a person’s condition is.

Those who suffer from selfitis are generally seeking to boost their confidence, seek attention, improve their mood, make memories, conform with their social group and be socially competitive.

“Typically, those with the condition suffer from a lack of self-confidence and are seeking to ‘fit in’ with those around them,” says one expert.

