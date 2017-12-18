Lipstick, some love it – some hate it. Regardless of your opinion, you’re probably going to want to stop and check this stuff out, since Nutella is making its own lipstick!

Perfect for that first Tinder date you’re about to go on, this lipstick is real, and it is waterproof! It has everything else you really need.

Nutella lipstick is here and it’s the ultimate chocolatey stocking filler https://t.co/KQnSBraMHX — Metro (@MetroUK) December 18, 2017

It’s not going to be cheap though, around $60. At least you have some options to choose from!

Nudi-Tea, Skinny Dip, Birthday Suit and Bake it Naked.

