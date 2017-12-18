By Paul Laux
Lipstick, some love it – some hate it. Regardless of your opinion, you’re probably going to want to stop and check this stuff out, since Nutella is making its own lipstick!

Perfect for that first Tinder date you’re about to go on, this lipstick is real, and it is waterproof! It has everything else you really need.

It’s not going to be cheap though, around $60. At least you have some options to choose from!

Nudi-Tea, Skinny Dip, Birthday Suit and Bake it Naked.

More here.

