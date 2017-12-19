Filed Under:A Christmas Story

It looks like TV viewers are not yet in the holiday spirit. “A Christmas Story Live” floundered in the ratings, only pulling in 4.5-million viewers. While that may sound like a lot of people, it’s actually the lowest audience for a live televised musical ever.

“A Christmas Story Live” fell very short of “Grease Live’s” 12.2-million viewers and failed to get even half of “Hairspray Live’s” 9.1-million.

There’s a chance the numbers could rise, but it’s very unlikely they’ll budge that much. In all fairness, “A Christmas Story Live” had to go up against a big Sunday Night Football game.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Q104 Cleveland

Open Now: Magic Of Lights
December 27th
Ho-Ho-Homepage

Listen Live