Kelly Clarkson performs at the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball North in Toronto, Ontario on December 9, 2017. (Photo by Michael Hurcomb/imageSPACE)

Super Bowl LII is right around the corner!

Kelly Clarkson might not be getting on the main stage at halftime, but she still landed a pretty sweet gig performing for the fans before the game at two separate events.

The first event will be for fans at a location just down the road, getting everyone pumped. The other? Well, if you’re a VIP and can spent over $13,000 on a ticket for the game, she’s performing at a private event at a club outside the stadium.

Regardless, it’s a big step for Clarkson, the once supreme American Idol.

More here.