By Paul Laux
16 March 2013 - Culver City, California - Rainn Wilson, Jenna Fischer and John Krasinski. 'The Office' Series Finale Wrap Party held at Unici Casa Gallery.

The show that put Scranton, Pennsylvania on the map – iconic NBC show “The Office” looks like it is finally going to have a long awaited revival.  However, not everyone is showing up for work.

While he has mentioned it several times in the past, according to reports – Steve Carell will not be returning to play his beloved role of Michael Scott.

Curious as to just why there was a sudden change of heart from the typical company line that the show was done?  Well, you can thank the reboot of “Will & Grace” for sparking the idea.

No cast, or date has been announced – but it’s looking better every day that the show will be back in business soon.

