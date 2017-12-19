Dec 2, 2016; Santa Ana, Califonia, USA; General view as spectators watch game action during Capcom Cup Finals at eSports Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
In a world that is ever changing, The University Of Akron is going right along with it, even in their varsity sports realm.
In Fall of 2018, UA is launching a varsity eSports program, one of the first around. It will host 30-35 players who will all be eligible for scholarships.
“The University of Akron and its students will benefit significantly from the creation of an eSports program,” President Matthew Wilson said in a news release. “Embracing eSports allows the University to continue attracting top students while providing an innovative pathway for students to flourish academically, socially and professionally.”
Right now, the budget for the program is still being worked out, bur for now – all systems are a go.
