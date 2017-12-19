By Aly Tanner
The shoulder-shrugging reply “whatever” continues to annoy Americans more than other words or phrases, but “fake news” is coming on strong.

The annual Marist College poll of most annoying words and phrases found “whatever” topped the list for the ninth straight year as the pick of one third of respondents.

The recent addition “fake news” was slightly ahead of “no offense, but” for second place. About one in 10 found “literally” to be most grating, as did a similar number for “you know what I mean.”

Marist College explained: “Since 2015, we have seen a narrowing between ‘whatever’ and the rest of the list. It has been more than 20 years since ‘whatever’ first gained infamy in the movie Clueless. While the word irks older Americans, those who are younger might not find ‘whatever’ to be so annoying.”

