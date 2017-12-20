Photo Credit: Entercom Cleveland

Remember about a year ago when an idea was submitted to Lego for the company to make an ‘A Christmas Story’ house set?!

Welp, looks like the idea is getting that much closer to being a reality.

The Lego Ideas project required 10,000 votes to move onto the next step for official Lego consideration. The goal was reached about a week ago.

This means the original idea will now officially be reviewed by Lego for consideration!