It’s the holiday season! Which means it’s also, unfortunately, scam season. So if you get an email from iTunes… be wary – as they have been attacked and now there is a scam email around.
Here are some of the signs, in case you’re worried that email from iTunes just isn’t legit;
- The sender’s email address or phone number doesn’t match the name of the company that it claims to be from.
- Your email address or phone number is different from the one that you gave that company.
- The message starts with a generic greeting, like “Dear customer.” Most legitimate companies will include your name in their messages to you.
- A link appears to be legitimate but takes you to a website whose URL doesn’t match the address of the company’s website.*
- The message looks significantly different from other messages that you’ve received from the company.
- The message requests personal information, like a credit card number or account password.
- The message is unsolicited and contains an attachment.
REMEMBER: You should be wary of ANY email from ANY company asking for bank info, or really any info at all. So if you’re ever worried – play it safe and contact the company directly. Especially if the email is threatening…or even offering free stuff.
