By Paul Laux
It’s the holiday season!  Which means it’s also, unfortunately, scam season.  So if you get an email from iTunes… be wary – as they have been attacked and now there is a scam email around.

Here are some of the signs, in case you’re worried that email from iTunes just isn’t legit;

  • The sender’s email address or phone number doesn’t match the name of the company that it claims to be from.
  • Your email address or phone number is different from the one that you gave that company.
  • The message starts with a generic greeting, like “Dear customer.” Most legitimate companies will include your name in their messages to you.
  • A link appears to be legitimate but takes you to a website whose URL doesn’t match the address of the company’s website.*
  • The message looks significantly different from other messages that you’ve received from the company.
  • The message requests personal information, like a credit card number or account password.
  • The message is unsolicited and contains an attachment.

REMEMBER:  You should be wary of ANY email from ANY company asking for bank info, or really any info at all.  So if you’re ever worried – play it safe and contact the company directly.  Especially if the email is threatening…or even offering free stuff.

