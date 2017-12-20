3/31/2016 - File photo dated 06/08/13 of an Apple iPod sitting on the keyboard of a laptop displaying Apple's iTunes store homepage, as Apple celebrates its 40th birthday on Friday having risen from a three-man project in a California garage to the most valuable company in the world, estimated to be worth more than 700 billion US dollars (£486 billion). (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

It’s the holiday season! Which means it’s also, unfortunately, scam season. So if you get an email from iTunes… be wary – as they have been attacked and now there is a scam email around.

Tweets about phishing all day, receives email from 'giftcards@app1e.com' asking for login details… Remember, never reveal any personal/financial/login details to unsolicited emails. #iTunes #phishing #TakeFive #CyberSecurity pic.twitter.com/aPSuchFrKF — SW Cyber Protect (@SWCyberProtect) December 19, 2017

Here are some of the signs, in case you’re worried that email from iTunes just isn’t legit;

The sender’s email address or phone number doesn’t match the name of the company that it claims to be from.

Your email address or phone number is different from the one that you gave that company.

The message starts with a generic greeting, like “Dear customer.” Most legitimate companies will include your name in their messages to you.

A link appears to be legitimate but takes you to a website whose URL doesn’t match the address of the company’s website.*

The message looks significantly different from other messages that you’ve received from the company.

The message requests personal information, like a credit card number or account password.

The message is unsolicited and contains an attachment.

REMEMBER: You should be wary of ANY email from ANY company asking for bank info, or really any info at all. So if you’re ever worried – play it safe and contact the company directly. Especially if the email is threatening…or even offering free stuff.

