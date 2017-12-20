Lady Gaga performs at the Q (photo credit Skippy the PD/CBS Radio Cleveland)
If you’re looking for a getaway, look no further than beautiful Las Vegas – because the rumors are TRUE! Lady gaga is headed to the city go begin a residency, as she finally confirmed.
Don’t plan that flight just yet though. Even though Gaga signed on for 2 years at MGM – the shows aren’t expected to start at least until December of 2018. So in all likelihood, you won’t be having a monster bash in the desert until 2019.
Regardless, that doesn’t calm the flames of excitement!
Gaga will be now be considered one of the biggest, and profitable acts, in Sin City.
