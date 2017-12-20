Lady Gaga performs at the Q (photo credit Skippy the PD/CBS Radio Cleveland)

If you’re looking for a getaway, look no further than beautiful Las Vegas – because the rumors are TRUE! Lady gaga is headed to the city go begin a residency, as she finally confirmed.

The rumors are true! I will have my own residency at MGM’s Park Theater. Get ready for a brand new show!! It’s been my lifelong dream to be a Las Vegas girl, I’m so overjoyed! LOVE YOU LITTLE MONSTERS WE DID IT, MEET ME IN Las Vegas!! #LasVegasGoesGaga pic.twitter.com/UhPdW5wgXu — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) December 19, 2017

Don’t plan that flight just yet though. Even though Gaga signed on for 2 years at MGM – the shows aren’t expected to start at least until December of 2018. So in all likelihood, you won’t be having a monster bash in the desert until 2019.

Regardless, that doesn’t calm the flames of excitement!

me causally booking multiple tickets & trips to las vegas to see lady gaga’s show despite my online meltdowns & protest against a residency: pic.twitter.com/k7R30jdCjm — ❦ (@fkajack) December 19, 2017

Gaga will be now be considered one of the biggest, and profitable acts, in Sin City.

