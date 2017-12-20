By Paul Laux
Filed Under:Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga performs at the Q (photo credit Skippy the PD/CBS Radio Cleveland)

If you’re looking for a getaway, look no further than beautiful Las Vegas – because the rumors are TRUE!  Lady gaga is headed to the city go begin a residency, as she finally confirmed.

Don’t plan that flight just yet though.  Even though Gaga signed on for 2 years at MGM – the shows aren’t expected to start at least until December of 2018.  So in all likelihood, you won’t be having a monster bash in the desert until 2019.

Regardless, that doesn’t calm the flames of excitement!

Gaga will be now be considered one of the biggest, and profitable acts, in Sin City.

More here.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Q104 Cleveland

Open Now: Magic Of Lights
December 27th
Ho-Ho-Homepage

Listen Live