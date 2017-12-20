By Paul Laux
A woman puts money in a Salvation Army collection kettle stationed in front of Bloomingdale's department store on Manhattan's Upper East Side in New York, NY, on December 4, 2015. (Photo by Anthony Behar) *** Please Use Credit from Credit Field ***

Every year, there seems to be a couple people who go above and beyond when dropping some loose change into the red bucket outside of your retail store – and this year is no different.

Thanks to an anonymous donor, the salvation army now has a $200,000 check to play with and help those in need.

The donor called and claimed he did it to inspire others to give as well – and we all hope it worked!

