Every year, there seems to be a couple people who go above and beyond when dropping some loose change into the red bucket outside of your retail store – and this year is no different.

Salvation Army receives $200000 grant – KRIS Corpus Christi News: KRIS Corpus Christi NewsSalvation Army rece… https://t.co/4rPvfJTJuc — CorpusChristi News (@CorpusChristiNC) July 30, 2016

Thanks to an anonymous donor, the salvation army now has a $200,000 check to play with and help those in need.

The donor called and claimed he did it to inspire others to give as well – and we all hope it worked!