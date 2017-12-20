BuzzFeed put together a list of the worst Secret Santa gifts their readers have ever gotten, and some of the stories are truly horrifying.

Here are a few highlights:

“I work in a lab and once received bobcat urine in a perfume bottle as a gag gift for Secret Santa! I did not realize what it was until it was too late and had sprayed it on myself. My Secret Santa thought it was hilarious, though.”

“A magazine that featured ‘how to lose weight,’ a Bath and Body Works hand sanitizer, and a dog Christmas ornament. I have cats.”

“I bought a nice blanket for my then-boyfriend’s grandmother. Sadly, that following year she passed away, and to my surprise, I was gifted the same blanket from his aunt!”

“When I was 15, my aunt messed up Secret Santa, so my cousin got two gifts and I got none. My uncle felt bad so he grabbed some ham from the leftovers, wrapped it in a napkin and wished me Merry Christmas.”

