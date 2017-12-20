BuzzFeed put together a list of the worst Secret Santa gifts their readers have ever gotten, and some of the stories are truly horrifying.
Here are a few highlights:
- “I work in a lab and once received bobcat urine in a perfume bottle as a gag gift for Secret Santa! I did not realize what it was until it was too late and had sprayed it on myself. My Secret Santa thought it was hilarious, though.”
- “A magazine that featured ‘how to lose weight,’ a Bath and Body Works hand sanitizer, and a dog Christmas ornament. I have cats.”
- “I bought a nice blanket for my then-boyfriend’s grandmother. Sadly, that following year she passed away, and to my surprise, I was gifted the same blanket from his aunt!”
- “When I was 15, my aunt messed up Secret Santa, so my cousin got two gifts and I got none. My uncle felt bad so he grabbed some ham from the leftovers, wrapped it in a napkin and wished me Merry Christmas.”
See the rest of the list here!