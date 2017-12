Here are the most popular baby names for this year!

According to Nameberry, here are the BIGGEST names for babies in 2017, “calculated by looking at which names were most viewed since January in conjunction with the current baby name trends,” according to MSN.

For BOYS…

Asher Atticus Jack Ezra Theodore Milo Jasper Oliver Silas Wyatt

For GIRLS…

Olivia Amelia Charlotte Isla Isabella Ava Aurora Evelyn Penelope Eleanor

