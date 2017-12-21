12/13/2017 - File photo dated 01/12/17 of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arriving at the Nottingham Contemporary. Kensington Palace has confirmed that Meghan Markle will join the Queen and other senior members of the royal family for Christmas at Sandringham this year. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA) *** US Rights Only ***

Prince Harry and fiancée Meghan Markle, the newest royal couple, are showing their love through new engagement photos!

On Wednesday, the two shared a pair of official engagement photos that make it clear they just can’t keep their hands off each other.

The first picture shows them seated outside on a set of stone steps, with Meghan poised between his legs as she rests her head against his cheek.

Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle, December 2017. pic.twitter.com/HrAc9FeN51 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) December 21, 2017

The second is a black-and-white, close-up shot that shows Harry smiling while Meghan’s eyes are closed as she cups Harry’s face with her hand.

Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle, December 2017. pic.twitter.com/WHIMNNZzto — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) December 21, 2017

As a bonus, Harry and Meghan just released this brand new photo on Thursday morning, as well.