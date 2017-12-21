Americans love Christmas movies, but what Christmas movie is loved the most in each state?
A recent study looked at Google Trends and AMC’s top 20 Christmas movies to come up with a state-by-state analysis showing what the most popular Christmas movies are.
The most popular movies are what you would think, but others like ‘How The Grinch Stole Christmas,’ ‘A Christmas Carol,’ ‘It’s A Wonderful Life,’ and ‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’ also were the favorites of some states.
Home Alone
- District of Columbia
- Florida
- Georgia
- Illinois
- Louisiana
- Minnesota
- North Dakota
- Oregon
- Texas
- Virginia
Elf
- Massachusetts
- Michigan
- New Jersey
- Ohio
- Oklahoma
- Pennsylvania
- Rhode Island
- Wisconsin
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
- Alabama
- Iowa
- Missouri
- Nebraska
- Tennessee
Surprisingly, Cleveland’s own ‘A Christmas Story’ was only the most popular movie in Utah! Go figure…
