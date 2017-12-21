Americans love Christmas movies, but what Christmas movie is loved the most in each state?

A recent study looked at Google Trends and AMC’s top 20 Christmas movies to come up with a state-by-state analysis showing what the most popular Christmas movies are.

The most popular movies are what you would think, but others like ‘How The Grinch Stole Christmas,’ ‘A Christmas Carol,’ ‘It’s A Wonderful Life,’ and ‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’ also were the favorites of some states.

Home Alone

District of Columbia

Florida

Georgia

Illinois

Louisiana

Minnesota

North Dakota

Oregon

Texas

Virginia

Elf

Massachusetts

Michigan

New Jersey

Ohio

Oklahoma

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

Wisconsin

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

Alabama

Iowa

Missouri

Nebraska

Tennessee

Surprisingly, Cleveland’s own ‘A Christmas Story’ was only the most popular movie in Utah! Go figure…

Click here to see the map and more.