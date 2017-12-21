Filed Under:Christmas

Americans love Christmas movies, but what Christmas movie is loved the most in each state?

A recent study looked at Google Trends and AMC’s top 20 Christmas movies to come up with a state-by-state analysis showing what the most popular Christmas movies are.

The most popular movies are what you would think, but others like ‘How The Grinch Stole Christmas,’ ‘A Christmas Carol,’ ‘It’s A Wonderful Life,’ and ‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’ also were the favorites of some states.

Home Alone

  • District of Columbia
  • Florida
  • Georgia
  • Illinois
  • Louisiana
  • Minnesota
  • North Dakota
  • Oregon
  • Texas
  • Virginia

Elf

  • Massachusetts
  • Michigan
  • New Jersey
  • Ohio 
  • Oklahoma
  • Pennsylvania
  • Rhode Island
  • Wisconsin

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

  • Alabama
  • Iowa
  • Missouri
  • Nebraska
  • Tennessee

Surprisingly, Cleveland’s own ‘A Christmas Story’ was only the most popular movie in Utah! Go figure…

Click here to see the map and more.

