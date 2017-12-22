Good news for you Alexa lovers out there! There’s a way you and your little ones (or friends’ little ones) can track Santa’s sleigh the night of Christmas Eve. The device will be using KAYAK’s Flight Tracker to tell you where Santa is and when.

If you’re the proud owner of an Amazon Echo Show, you’ll be able to ask it the location of Santa at any given time. The program uses navigation software, algorithms, and of course, the elves, to get an exact location on the jolly dude we all love around Christmas.

Source