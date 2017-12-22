We all know that there’s a lot that goes into a Christmas celebration, whether it’s getting the right gifts, decorating the house or filling the stockings. And anyone with kids can’t forget the most important part of Christmas Eve – the snacks for Santa.

A new poll finds that 71% of Americans leave a snack out for Santa, as well as his reindeer, and it seems some folks like to be a bit unique with their treat. Not surprising, cookies are still the most popular snack left for Old Saint Nick, with 82% of folks leaving them out, along with milk (51%). But one or two Santas may be surprised when they make their late-night visit.

Other Santa snacks include:

Eggnog (11%)

Chocolate (11%)

Candy canes (10%)

Vegetables (9%)

Fruit (7%)

Alcohol (6%)

Chips (6%)

Cheese (6%)

Sandwich (5%)

Other (2%)

