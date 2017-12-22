Concertgoers who brought an unwrapped gift got in for free.
By Robyn Collins

Rihanna was joined onstage by Kendrick Lamar at an almost free concert at Los Angeles’ Nickerson Gardens housing project on Thursday (Dec. 21); the cost of admission was an unwrapped gift donation.

The event was the fourth annual #TEDXmas, also known as the Top Dawg Entertainment (the company that manages Lamar among others) holiday party.

Rihanna headlined the event, and during her set she and Lamar performed their hit collaboration, “LOYALTY.”

Rihanna also played, “Wild Thoughts,” reports Fader.

Check out clips for the star collaboration below:

#rihanna x #kendricklamar 🍋 #TDEXmas17

A post shared by BEATBOXX Media (@beatboxxatl) on

