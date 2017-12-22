By Paul Laux
Filed Under:LeBron James
Dec 6, 2017; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) drives to the basket against the Sacramento Kings in the second quarter at Quicken Loans Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

LeBron James might be one of the best basketball players to ever hit the court. But don’t forget, he might also be one of the best fathers around.

During a timeout in Thursday night’s game at the Q, LeBron saw that his daughter Zhuri wanted some candy, so being the dad he is, he got it for her. It was adorable.

Check out the moment below:

