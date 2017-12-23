1. Perfect-Ed Sheeran feat. Beyoncé

2. Thunder-Imagine Dragons

3. Havana-Camila Cabello

4. Feel It Still-Portugal. The Man

5. Bad At Love-Halsey

6. New Rules-Dua Lipa

7. Ready For It-Taylor Swift

8. Sorry Not Sorry-Demi Lovato

9. What About Us-P!nk

10. How Long-Charlie Puth

11. Too Much to Ask-Niall Horan

12. One Foot-Walk the Moon

13. Too Good at Goodbyes-Sam Smith

14. What Lovers Do-Maroon 5 feat. SZA

15. 1-800-273-8255-Logic feat. Alessia Cara and Khalid

16. You’re the Best Thing About Me-U2

17. Beautiful Trauma-P!nk

18. Wolves-Selena Gomez x Marshmello

19. Praying-Kesha

20. Lights Down Low-Max feat. Gnash

Vote Now For Next Week’s Top 20

Winners are determined by a combination of online polling, listener requests and station input.