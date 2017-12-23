1. Perfect-Ed Sheeran feat. Beyoncé
2. Thunder-Imagine Dragons
3. Havana-Camila Cabello
4. Feel It Still-Portugal. The Man
5. Bad At Love-Halsey
6. New Rules-Dua Lipa
7. Ready For It-Taylor Swift
8. Sorry Not Sorry-Demi Lovato
9. What About Us-P!nk
10. How Long-Charlie Puth
11. Too Much to Ask-Niall Horan
12. One Foot-Walk the Moon
13. Too Good at Goodbyes-Sam Smith
14. What Lovers Do-Maroon 5 feat. SZA
15. 1-800-273-8255-Logic feat. Alessia Cara and Khalid
16. You’re the Best Thing About Me-U2
17. Beautiful Trauma-P!nk
18. Wolves-Selena Gomez x Marshmello
19. Praying-Kesha
20. Lights Down Low-Max feat. Gnash
Winners are determined by a combination of online polling, listener requests and station input.