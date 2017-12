Enter here for your chance to win a pair of tickets to ‘Holiday Hangover’ at House of Blues on Friday, January 5th.

The ‘Holiday Hangover’ is a post-holiday bash with live music, photos with Santa, Krampus, naughty elves, & drink features!

Featuring your favorite live bands … Pop Fiction, Old Skool, and Tricky Dick & the Cover-Ups!

Tickets on sale now at livenation.com.