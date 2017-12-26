Dyngus Day In Cleveland - April 21, 2014 (Photo Credit: Katie Cole/CBS Radio)
A new year, a fresh start. Sure, the start of the calendar year gives us the opportunity to start clean. Whether your plan is to exercise more, save money, eat healthier, cut a bad habit or drink more water, the first of the year is always a good starting point. However, we’ve decided to put a very Cleveland spin on this year’s resolution. Here are some ideas!
- Take a selfie underneath the GE Chandelier in Playhouse Square
- Get up close and personal with your favorite bands and their artifacts at the Rock Hall
- Have someone take your group photo on one of the many Cleveland script signs across the city
- Walk barefoot in the sand along Edgewater
- Get a taste of Cleveland’s finest by visiting local breweries
- Rent a paddleboat or jet ski and cruise Lake Erie
- Rock out with more than 25 bands at LaureLive
- Embrace the cold weather at the Chalet in Strongsville
- Travel back in time at the Cleveland Museum of Natural History
- Deck yourself out in wine and gold and attend a Cavs game at The Q
- Enjoy some German beer at Cleveland Oktoberfest
- Take a mini-road trip and visit the bars and beaches at Put In Bay
- Feel closer to Cleveland after visiting the Western Reserve Historical Society
- Learn a new game — and enjoy some great beer and food — at Forest City Shuffleboard
- Shop locally as you visit small stores in cities including Tremont, Little Italy and Ohio City
- Attend a Lake Erie Monsters game at The Q
- Go on a shopping spree (real or window) at Crocker Park or Legacy Village
- Lay in the grass and take in a concert at Blossom Music Center
- Ride your bike along the beautiful paths in the Cleveland Metroparks
- Get your creative fix by visiting the Cleveland Museum of Art and the Museum of Contemporary Art
- Run for love at the Cupid’s Undie Run
- Create a new tradition by attending the National Air Show
- Eat literally all of the spaghetti at the Feast of the Assumption
- Show off your cultural pride by attending the St. Patrick’s Day Parade or Dyngus Day celebrations
- Donate your time or some much-needed items to the Cleveland APL or one of Cleveland’s many animal shelters
- Devour a corned-beef sandwich from Slyman’s
- Make some new decor at Ohio City Glass
- Meet the animals at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo
- Experiment and learn something new at the Great Lakes Science Center
- Explore nature at The Holden Arboretum
- Dress fancy and attend a Broadway show at Playhouse Square
- Take yourself out to the ballgame and watch the Indians play at Progressive Field
- Indulge in history at the museum
- Support the animals at the Cleveland Animals Bar Crawl
- Explore the new bars and restaurants along the river in Flats East Bank
- Stop and smell the roses at the Cleveland Botanical Garden
- Get nostalgic touring A Christmas Story House