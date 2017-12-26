Apr 25, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; Houston rapper Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner court side at the Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder game five of the first round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports

It doesn’t appear that Kylie Jenner is in the Kardashian Christmas Card! Here’s the latest posts from the Kardashian clan. Fans were bummed that she wasn’t in the photo, but it could be more proof that Kylie is pregnant.

Below is the Kardashian family card.

DAY 25 MERRY CHRISTMAS pic.twitter.com/ONrmDDTaJz — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 26, 2017

DAY 24- CHRISTMAS EVE pic.twitter.com/xK4BVXTd6h — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 24, 2017

A quick look on Kylie’s twitter confirms that there isn’t a lot of action, while her instagram confirms that as well. With rumors still swirling that Kylie is pregnant, there doesn’t seem to be any indication that she’s not pregnant! Kylie, who is dating Travis Scott, would be following her sister who just announced her own pregnancy.