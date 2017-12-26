December 25, 2017; Oakland, CA, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue (left) instructs forward LeBron James (23) during the third quarter against the Golden State Warriors at Oracle Arena. The Warriors defeated the Cavaliers 99-92. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

You may have saw LeBron’s tweet, but it implied that MAYBE we should let basketball players enjoy Christmas?

Being away from my family for the Holidays for work is the absolute worst! Love what I do and wouldn't change it for the world but doesn't change the fact of how I'm feeling at this moment! #MissingTheJamesGang👑 — LeBron James (@KingJames) December 25, 2017

Well the good news is that LeBron did manage to have some family time even while he was on the West Coast (for a loss against the Warriors unfortunately).

TMZ has the official scoop: LeBron face-timed with his family to make sure he could see what was going on back here in Northeast Ohio. The look on his daughter’s face as she opens her gift is priceless!