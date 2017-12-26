December 25, 2017; Oakland, CA, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue (left) instructs forward LeBron James (23) during the third quarter against the Golden State Warriors at Oracle Arena. The Warriors defeated the Cavaliers 99-92. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
You may have saw LeBron’s tweet, but it implied that MAYBE we should let basketball players enjoy Christmas?
Well the good news is that LeBron did manage to have some family time even while he was on the West Coast (for a loss against the Warriors unfortunately).
TMZ has the official scoop: LeBron face-timed with his family to make sure he could see what was going on back here in Northeast Ohio. The look on his daughter’s face as she opens her gift is priceless!