After suffering a rather terrible performance in 2016, Mariah Carey is here to change the game in 2017. She was announced as a performer for Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve. She will join the lineup with Britney Spears, Camila Cabello, Nick Jonas and Sugarland.

“We can all agree that last year didn’t go exactly as planned and we are thrilled to move forward together to provide America with an incredible night of music and celebration on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2018. “See you in Times Square!” Mariah Carey and the production team of Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve said.

Don’t worry, Mariah is still winning. According to newsweek, Mariah Carey has made $60 million from “All I Want For Christmas Is You”.

Here are some of the highlights from Mariah Carey’s 2016 performance.