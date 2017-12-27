With Cleveland being as cold as ever, the city of Cleveland have opened designated centers for citizens to utilize to stay out of the cold. The centers will be open through Thursday, 24/7. City officials are considering expanding the two-day period.

With temperatures barely above 0 degrees with wind chill, it’s no suprise that these centers are opening accordingly.

Here are the following locations which have been turned into 24-hour warming shelters:

*Zelma Watson George Recreation Center, 3155 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive

*Collinwood Recreation Center, 16300 Lakeshore Blvd.

*Michael Zone Recreation Center, 6301 Lorain Ave.

*Lonnie Burton Recreation Center, 2511 East 46th St.

Shoutout to Cleveland for being proactive for those who need a bit of warmth.