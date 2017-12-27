So let’s be honest: 2017 wasn’t the best year ever, but it was still rich with awkward embarrassing celebrity moments. So we need your help to decide which was the MOST embarrassing moment of them all?
Was it when Kesha got denied a hug by Jerry Seinfeld?
How about Nicole Richie getting her glasses slapped off her face?
When nobody on Germany’s ‘The Voice’ recognized Rita Ora (okay, but like would any of you?)
And don’t forget when Jane Fonda practically murdered Megan Kelly in this interview.
Who could forget the shade when Nicole Kidman shaded Giada’s pizza mercilessly on Ellen.
Or when Rihanna didn’t take the time to sip the ‘Lemonade’ like everyone else.
Katy and Taylor’s drama was a bit embarrassing, more so for Katy.
There were plenty of embarrassing moments for the Kardashian Clan, but remember when they put their faces over rock stars?? Weird…and embarrassing.
What was your biggest celebrity embarrassment? Leave it in the comments below and take a look at more examples collected by Buzzfeed here and here.