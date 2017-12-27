Photo: Sthanlee B. Mirador / Sipa / USA Today

So let’s be honest: 2017 wasn’t the best year ever, but it was still rich with awkward embarrassing celebrity moments. So we need your help to decide which was the MOST embarrassing moment of them all?

Was it when Kesha got denied a hug by Jerry Seinfeld?

LAST NIGHT @KeshaRose found out @JerrySeinfeld is not a #Hugger — Is it hard to be a non-hugger in 2017? pic.twitter.com/92OoMFCNkd — Tommy McFLY (@TommyMcFLY) June 6, 2017

How about Nicole Richie getting her glasses slapped off her face?

i could watch this on loop for eons pic.twitter.com/yTowbNJqav — Christian Zamora (@Christian_Zamo) April 10, 2017

When nobody on Germany’s ‘The Voice’ recognized Rita Ora (okay, but like would any of you?)

Rita Ora performing "Your Song" on The Voice of Germany. She was a part of the blind auditions lol pic.twitter.com/kGL54Fdd27 — Rita Ora HQ (@RitasHQ) November 16, 2017

And don’t forget when Jane Fonda practically murdered Megan Kelly in this interview.

Jane Fonda with a flawless example of how to side-step personal questions during an interview pic.twitter.com/0YgfUYN9nF — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) September 27, 2017

Who could forget the shade when Nicole Kidman shaded Giada’s pizza mercilessly on Ellen.

Fav 2017 Moments: Nicole Kidman eye rolling at Giada pic.twitter.com/weBXp3xlkG — Daniel Parker (@ItsDanielParker) December 22, 2017

Or when Rihanna didn’t take the time to sip the ‘Lemonade’ like everyone else.

Here is Rihanna applying lip gloss as Beyoncé won the award they both were nominated for. RiRi gives zero f*cks. 😂😂 #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/IFwz59mlxI — Jake Updegraff (@OnAirJake) February 13, 2017

Katy and Taylor’s drama was a bit embarrassing, more so for Katy.

Taylor Swift decides to go back on Spotify the day Katy Perry releases her new album… I'M SURE THIS IS ALL A MASSIVE COINCIDENCE. pic.twitter.com/61DPi1gI4p — Jennifer Lynn (@BarbieWrites) June 9, 2017

There were plenty of embarrassing moments for the Kardashian Clan, but remember when they put their faces over rock stars?? Weird…and embarrassing.

Girls, you haven’t earned the right to put your face with musical icons. Stick to what you know…lip gloss. pic.twitter.com/BhmuUVrDBn — Sharon Osbourne (@MrsSOsbourne) June 29, 2017

What was your biggest celebrity embarrassment?