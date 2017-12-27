Celebs… they’re just like us! Take a look at how some of your favorite Q104 artists spent the holiday season.
Ed Sheeran celebrated the perfect award.
Imagine Dragons threw it back to some festive holiday spirit.
Hopefully Charlie Puth caught up on sleep.
Luis Fonsi and his fam wore adorable matching pajamas…
…and he hung out with Salt Bae!
Liam Payne reflected on his year and realized he had a lot to be grateful for.
2017 has been a crazy year! I'm gonna post a memory every day this week. First has to be my baby boy Bear! Holding him for the first time is a memory I will never forget and watching him grow up is just amazing to see. @cherylofficial has been an incredible mother to baby Bear since the day he was born and I can’t thank her enough for that.
Justin Timberlake tried getting all of his sass out before Silas learns to read.
Halsey enjoyed the snow.
Beyonce was… way more festive than I ever would have imagined.
It looks like DJ Khaled received some holiday gear from his friend Yonce.
Camila Cabello promoted her new music in the cutest way possible.
Rihanna showed off her silly sense of humor.
P!nk forgot to move her Elf on the Shelf and someone noticed…
Kesha continued to spread love.
Justin Bieber decorated his tree… topless.
Lady Gaga got dressed up for a cookie-baking session.
Ariana Grande hit the slopes.
Sam Smith gave us some serious shoe envy.
Miley Cyrus dabbed with her fam.
SIA wanted everyone to listen to her new Christmas music — rightfully so!
Katy Perry reminded us about the time when she “put the ho in holidays.”