Celebs… they’re just like us! Take a look at how some of your favorite Q104 artists spent the holiday season.

Ed Sheeran celebrated the perfect award.

Imagine Dragons threw it back to some festive holiday spirit.

Hopefully Charlie Puth caught up on sleep.

Luis Fonsi and his fam wore adorable matching pajamas…

Feliz Navidad…

…and he hung out with Salt Bae!

#saltbae is a Rockstar!!! Good times at @nusr_et . Amazing

Liam Payne reflected on his year and realized he had a lot to be grateful for.

Justin Timberlake tried getting all of his sass out before Silas learns to read.

Halsey enjoyed the snow.

Seasons greetings ❄️❄️❄️ @nathangroff

Beyonce was… way more festive than I ever would have imagined.

It looks like DJ Khaled received some holiday gear from his friend Yonce.

Bless up @beyonce thank you ! Happy holidays !

Camila Cabello promoted her new music in the cutest way possible.

Rihanna showed off her silly sense of humor.

merry. Christmas 🎄

P!nk forgot to move her Elf on the Shelf and someone noticed…

Kesha continued to spread love.

Justin Bieber decorated his tree… topless.

Lady Gaga got dressed up for a cookie-baking session.

🎅❤️Can’t wait to make some cookies for Santa.

Ariana Grande hit the slopes.

#airbnbpartner thank you @airbnb for the best trip ever ♡ 🤗

Sam Smith gave us some serious shoe envy.

MERRY CHRISTMAS BISH

Miley Cyrus dabbed with her fam.

Cyrus sister dab!

SIA wanted everyone to listen to her new Christmas music — rightfully so!

Feel the holiday cheer with 'Everyday Is Christmas' on @Spotify 🎀🎁 – Team Sia

Katy Perry reminded us about the time when she “put the ho in holidays.”

tbt to when I put the ho in holidays

