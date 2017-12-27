Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA) *** US Rights Only ***

Celebs… they’re just like us! Take a look at how some of your favorite Q104 artists spent the holiday season.

Ed Sheeran celebrated the perfect award.

Imagine Dragons threw it back to some festive holiday spirit.

Hopefully Charlie Puth caught up on sleep.

Luis Fonsi and his fam wore adorable matching pajamas…

Feliz Navidad… A post shared by Luis Fonsi (@luisfonsi) on Dec 25, 2017 at 8:49am PST

…and he hung out with Salt Bae!

Liam Payne reflected on his year and realized he had a lot to be grateful for.

Justin Timberlake tried getting all of his sass out before Silas learns to read.

Halsey enjoyed the snow.

Seasons greetings ❄️❄️❄️ @nathangroff A post shared by halsey (@iamhalsey) on Dec 25, 2017 at 7:09pm PST

Beyonce was… way more festive than I ever would have imagined.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Dec 25, 2017 at 11:02am PST

It looks like DJ Khaled received some holiday gear from his friend Yonce.

Camila Cabello promoted her new music in the cutest way possible.

Rihanna showed off her silly sense of humor.

merry. Christmas 🎄 A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Dec 25, 2017 at 5:17am PST

P!nk forgot to move her Elf on the Shelf and someone noticed…

Kesha continued to spread love.

Justin Bieber decorated his tree… topless.

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Dec 14, 2017 at 12:50am PST

Lady Gaga got dressed up for a cookie-baking session.

Ariana Grande hit the slopes.

Sam Smith gave us some serious shoe envy.

MERRY CHRISTMAS BISH A post shared by Sam Smith (@samsmithworld) on Dec 25, 2017 at 2:26am PST

Miley Cyrus dabbed with her fam.

Cyrus sister dab! A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Dec 25, 2017 at 12:54pm PST

SIA wanted everyone to listen to her new Christmas music — rightfully so!

Katy Perry reminded us about the time when she “put the ho in holidays.”