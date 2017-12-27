Photo: Angela Weiss / AFP / Getty Images

By Scott T. Sterling

It was a heartbreaking Christmas Day for Hamilton star, Lin-Manuel Miranda, whose beloved ‘abuela’ passed away on Dec. 25.

Related: Lin-Manuel Miranda Teams with The Decemberists for ‘Ben Franklin’s Song’

“Abuela Mundi passed away this Christmas morning,” Miranda tweeted along with photos. “I may have more words in the days to come but for now my heart is in pieces and that’s where it’s gonna be for a bit.” See the tweet below.

Abuela Mundi passed away this Christmas morning. I may have more words in the days to come but for now my heart is… twitter.com/i/web/status/9… —

Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) December 26, 2017

Abuela Mundi (Edmuda Claudio) was not his biological grandmother, but was his father’s nanny in Puerto Rico who moved to New York to join his family and help care for Miranda and his sister while they were children.

Miranda also posted this piece he wrote in 2007 acknowledging how her presence in his life inspired so much, including his work on the Broadway hit, In The Heights.