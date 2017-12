Aug 30, 2017; Miami, FL, USA; Ed Sheeran performs at the American Airlines Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Elkman/USA TODAY NETWORK

It’s true, you have a chance to get Serenaded by Ed Sheeran! All you have to do is have a Snapchat account, a bitmoji, and potentially your phone set to 911 if you’re in love with Ed!

Take a look at some of Ed’s serenades below:

when u open snapchat and ed sheeran is serenading ur bitmoji 😻 pic.twitter.com/qPwBkeafgq — Connie (@_connieip) December 25, 2017

WHEN YOU OPEN SNAPCHAT AND THERES A FILTER WHERE ED SHEERAN SERENADES YOU IN BITMOJI pic.twitter.com/uuxOxT9PCq — rose (@stumpblews) December 25, 2017

OOOOOH MY GOD I'M FANGIRLING WAY TOO HARD OVER THIS ED SHEERAN SNAPCHAT BITMOJI FILTER!!!!!!!! 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/54ovEtVQsy — Cecily Clinton (@cecily_clinton) December 27, 2017

Okay, now you’re allowed to rant in the comment section about how misleading the title of the article was!