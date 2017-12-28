Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

Yesterday, Hue Jackson, the coach of our beloved Cleveland Browns, asked the media “Who’s going to jump in the lake with me?”

With the season now destined to go 1-15 (albeit more realistically 0-16), Jackson is going to stand by a promise he made last year: he would go ‘swimming in Lake Erie’ if the team went 1-15.

“I made that statement, I got to back it up.” Jackson said. “How? You just jump in. When? That’s going to be at my convenience and hopefully I can get a lot of people to come out. It’d be something that we’re going to make special. I don’t like it. Don’t like to do it for the reason why I’m having to do it, but I have to make do on my word. I just think that’s what you do.”

The event will benefit the Hue Jackson Foundation, an organization which supports efforts to stop human trafficking in Cleveland and Northeast Ohio. But since it’s being held on Hue’s ‘convenience’, who knows when the event will happen.

“I never said I could swim,” Jackson added. “There will be some people down there to rescue me pretty quickly. So we’ll make it fun. It’s for the right reason. Again, I don’t take light to things that I say that I put out there. I like to back them up.

On top of that, Jackson declared he’s not going to quit his job as head coach for the Browns.

“I’ve never quit at anything. I’ve never lost like this and I’ve never quit at anything. So if people are thinking I’m going to walk away from this, no.”

Props to the man for keeping his word!