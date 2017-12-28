Image property of Kory

Folks vacationing in Disney may find it a bit harder to sleep in on their next trip.

Disney World has just instituted some new security measures at several of their properties that has resulted in the doing away with the customary “Do Not Disturb” sign.

Disney World guests staying at their three monorail resorts, the Grand Floridian, Polynesian and Contemporary resorts, will now only have “Room Occupied” signs in their rooms instead of the “Do Not Disturb” sign, and those new signs won’t prevent staff from coming into your room.

Previously, staffers would bypass any room displaying a “Do Not Disturb” sign, but now, according to Disney’s new policy, Disney employees are now required to check a hotel room at least once a day to guarantee “the safety and security of guests and property.”

They can enter a room “for any purpose,” although guests will be given notice, since staffers must knock and announce themselves before entering.

It is believed the new rules, which are being rolled out in the coming weeks, are in response to the shooting at Las Vegas’ Route 91 Festival earlier this year.

Just like the Mandalay Bay, the hotel from which the shooter fired at concertgoers, the three hotels with the new policy all have vantage points into crowded areas.