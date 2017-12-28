Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

It’s been a year since Carrie Fisher unfortunately passed away, but Mark Hamill still thinks of Carrie in the present tense.

“I always think of her in the present tense. I don’t think of her in the past. Any time you were with her it was just fun.”

“Carrie used to drive me crazy, we would have these huge fights,” Mark explained on The Ellen Degeneres Show. “We wouldn’t see each other for months or even years, and then you would see each other and remind yourself how much fun it was to be together.”

Headded that they truly were like siblings, not just in the movies but in real life.

“She’s like an irreplaceable member of the family, but the whole world feels that way,” Hamill says. “We are all sort of mourning her.”“Not only could she make me laugh, but I could make her laugh. That was our goal,” Hamill says.Fisher’s daughter, Billie Lourd, appears in The Last Jedi, which Hamill says is fitting. He even managed to work in a joke about Lourd truly being Fisher’s daughter, as she was “an hour and a half late to the airport.” Carrie passed away on Dec. 27, 2016 at the age of 60.

https://twitter.com/HamillHimself/status/945927240809721856