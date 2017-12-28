Carrie passed away on Dec. 27, 2016 at the age of 60.
It’s been a year since Carrie Fisher unfortunately passed away, but Mark Hamill still thinks of Carrie in the present tense.
“I always think of her in the present tense. I don’t think of her in the past. Any time you were with her it was just fun.”
“Carrie used to drive me crazy, we would have these huge fights,” Mark explained on The Ellen Degeneres Show. “We wouldn’t see each other for months or even years, and then you would see each other and remind yourself how much fun it was to be together.”
Headded that they truly were like siblings, not just in the movies but in real life.