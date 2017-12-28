Drew Lachey, Justin Jeffre, Jeff Timmons, Nick Lachey of 98 Degrees band arrive at Red Cross NYC office to celebrate Holiday (Photo by Lev Radin/Pacific Press/Sipa USA)
Can you believe it’s been TWO decades since we were blessed with these hits? We sure can’t! There are some real hidden treasures on this list — enjoy!
Are You Jimmy Ray – Jimmy Ray
I Don’t Want To Miss A Thing – Aerosmith
The Boy Is Mine – Brandy & Monica
This Kiss – Faith Hill
One Week – Barenaked Ladies
Cruel Summer – Ace Of Base
Closing Time – Semisonic
…Baby One More Time – Britney Spears
C’est La Vie – B*Witched
Because Of You – 98 Degrees
The Roackafeller Skank – Fatboy Slim
When The Lights Go Out – Five
Intergalactic – Beastie Boys