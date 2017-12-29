Article written by M HribarCredit: Lauren Petracca/The Greenville News via USA TODAY NETWORK

The Jeremiah & Jeff Show is recapping the top five moments of the year! Trust us, this was a hard list to compile and we know we left out some major moments. Comment below what your top moment was!

5. The Royal Engagement

There is something about Royal Engagements that butters the crumpets of us Americans! With Prince Harry and Megan Markle now confirmed to be engaged we’re going nuts (more like tea) over what’s going to happen next.

4. Melissa McCarthy’s Sean Spicer Impression

These impressions were hilarious, so many gems within these skits.

3. Oscar Flub: Moonlight Is The True Winner

There have been way too many mistakes in announcing winners these last few years (looking at you too Steve Harvey!). But this mistake was handled gracefully.

2. Sexual Assault & ‘Silence Breakers’

It was a tough year, but a year of recovery and change for sexual assault victims, advocates and allies. With powerful statements, women and men came together to tackle the growing threat of sexual assault. This ‘moment’ was so powerful in culture that the ‘Silence Breakers’ were named Person of the Year by Time Magazine.

The Eclipse!

Ironically our best moment on Earth didn’t really happen on Earth! It happened with the sun and the moon, another legendary shady day in the sky.