Article written by M HribarCredit: Amber Sandhu/The Record Searchlight via USA TODAY NETWORK

I guess there a few attractions in Brook Park these days, with the Shell gas station on the intersection of Smith and Snow being one of them!

A man walked into the station on Sunday, bought a $20 instant win ticket before the Cleveland Browns game and became a $2 million winner.

Julie Kuhar, whose family runs the Shell gas station called the place ‘lucky’. In fact, it was because he heard of said luck that the $2 million dollar richer man walked into the store. He apparently was so shocked that he had won that he immediately came back inside to double check that it wasn’t an illusion.

“He was shaking.” Kuhar explained, adding that the gas station has had plenty of wins including a $12 million winner, a $250,000 winner and so many $100,000 winners that she’s ‘lost track’.

The Ohio Lottery Commission has yet to announce that the $2 million has been handed out, so the man must still be shaking somewhere!