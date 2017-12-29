Dec 3, 2017; Carson, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler (30) is tackled by Cleveland Browns outside linebacker Christian Kirksey (58) during the second quarter at StubHub Center. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

According to Fox 8, Paul Stark of Huron, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 27th following complications from a brief illness.

His family joked that his condition was “exacerbated by the hopeless condition of the Cleveland Browns.”

“Paul passed just before the Browns were prepared to turn the corner but had many well-earned blessings,” the obituary said.

“Paul believed in paying it forward, and the goodwill he leaves behind will endure long after he’s gone.”

The Browns are currently 0-15 with one game left in the season.

A potential ‘Perfect Season Parade 2.0’ is in the works for January 6th outside First Energy Stadium.