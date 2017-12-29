We had such a great year here at Q104 — and it’s all thanks to YOU! Here are some of the stories you enjoyed most this year:

Aly’s Vacation & Engagement In Ireland – Aly Tanner kicked off the year with pretty big news.

photo dec 28 11 27 59 am Q104 Top Stories Of 2017

(Photo Credit: Aly Tanner / CBS Radio)

American Ninja Warrior in Cleveland – Jeremiah & Jeff ran the American Ninja Warrior obstacle course… and it was awesome.

img 1102 Q104 Top Stories Of 2017

(photo credit Ben Fontana/CBS Radio Cleveland)

Rumor Mill: Beyoncé And Jay-Z Named Their Kids THIS – There were some pretty crazy rumors going around before Beyonce had her twins.

Boo Bash Photos – We had an absolute blast during Q104 Boo Bash at Wild Eagle Saloon.

img 1809 Q104 Top Stories Of 2017

(photo credit Ben Fontana/CBS Radio Cleveland)

Lady Gaga in Cleveland – Lady Gaga absolutely rocked Quicken Loans Arena this summer!

img 5856 Q104 Top Stories Of 2017

Lady Gaga performs at the Q (photo credit Skippy the PD/CBS Radio Cleveland)

Kourtney Kardashian & Kris Jenner Spotted In Downtown Cleveland – Two of the members of the Kardashian/Jenner family went shopping on Euclid Avenue!

Kourtney Kardashian and Kris Jenner Go Shopping In Cleveland

Photo: Samantha Severo/CBS Radio

Q104 Bridal Fair at Landerhaven – We had a wonderful time celebrating Cleveland’s brides-to-be at the Q104 Bridal Fair.

q104 bridal fair 2017 162 Q104 Top Stories Of 2017

Aly & Aubrey’s Staycation In Cleveland – Aly and her fiancée spent a week exploring everything our beautiful city has to offer. 

staycation18 Q104 Top Stories Of 2017

Kayaking on Lake Erie

Backstreet Boys Confirm 25th Anniversary World Tour in 2018 – OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG.

Shawn Mendes in Cleveland – Shawn Mendes and Charlie Puth put on an amazing show at Quicken Loans Arena this summer!

img 5663 Q104 Top Stories Of 2017

Shawn Mendes at Quicken Loans Arena – August 2, 2017 (photo credit Ben Fontana/CBS Radio Cleveland)

Queen + Adam Lambert in Cleveland – Adam Lambert came to Cleveland as the frontman of Queen and they absolutely rocked Quicken Loans Arena!

img 5151 Q104 Top Stories Of 2017

Photos: Samantha Severo, CBS Radio Cleveland

 

